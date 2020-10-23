Mumbai City Centre Mall fire: 3,500 people evacuated from adjoining tower; 2 personnel injured

A major fire erupted at City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central area at 8:50 pm on Thursday. Mumbai fire brigade personnel are engaged in controlling the fire 12 hours after the fire broke out. Around 3,500 people from an adjoining building were evacuated too. The fire erupted at a mobile shop on the second floor that houses many mobile accessories shops. The exact cause is unknown.

Two fire personnel have been injured during the rescue operations. Around 300 were rescued from the mall three-storey mall. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released a brigade call that calls fire engines from all the agencies in the city. Following that, 50 fire fighting vehicles, including 24 fire engines and 16 jumbo tankers were engaged in the fire fighting. The entire rescue operation involved over 250 officers and firemen.

A fireman who sustained minor injuries on his right hand was rushed to the nearby JJ Hospital. He is reportedly in a stable condition.

Around 3,500 residents of the 55-floor Orchid Enclave were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A police officer said they evacuated around 300 people from the mall when the blaze erupted. The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but was upgraded to level-3 at 10.45 pm. It then escalated to level-4 at 2.30 am, after flames spread to other parts of the building.

