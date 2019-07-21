Mumbai fire: Third floor of Churchill Chamber building ablaze; rescue operations underway

A fire broke out on the third floor of a building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, trapping some persons, officials said. The fire brigade got a call around 12.17 pm of the blaze in Churchill Chamder building, located on Merry Weather Road, an official said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and have rescued six persons so far, he said.

Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Fire-fighting operation is underway. No casualties reported till now. pic.twitter.com/pHf0jZKPrG - ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

"The level-2 blaze was confined to the ground plus four-storey structure which was engulfed by thick smoke," the fire brigade official said.

"Some persons are trapped. Fire fighting and rescue operations are on," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.