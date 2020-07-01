Section 144 imposed in Mumbai: Police prohibits movement of people in city

Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city as coronavirus cases continue to increase. The Section 144 order has been passed by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok. The Mumbai Police has, with this order, prohibited the movement of one or more persons in public places, as well as gatherings, except for essential services. The order will be effective from July 1 to to July 15 "unless withdrawn earlier", the police said.

This order comes after Maharashtra government extended the lockdown till July 31. "It is apprehended that there is a likelihood of spread of the COVID-I9 virus through gatherings of persons in public or private areas and that there is a grave danger to human life, health or safety due to the same. There are sufficient reasons/grounds for passing prohibitory orders under section 144 of (CrPc)," the order stated.

"All movement persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zone' by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, a supply of essential goods, and medical emergencies," said the Mumbai Police.

Unless a medical emergency, all movement of one or more people in the city has been prohibited from 9pm to 5am. Essential services such as food, vegetables, groceries, hospitals, clinics, telephone and internet services, banking, stock exchange, SEBI registered participants, IT and IT enabled services, media, ports, home delivery of food and groceries, e-commerce, water supply and maintenance, godowns and warehousing have been exempted from this restriction.

For non-essential services such as visit to shops, markets, barber, outdoor physical activities, movement will be allowed within neighbourhood. Long-distance travel would not be permitted.

Violators will be punished according to the Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

