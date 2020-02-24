'Namaske President Trump': Amul welcomes POTUS with special doodle

Amul, which is famous for its creative doodles, has released its 'Namaske President Trump' doodle to commemorate the arrival of US President Donald Trump on his visit to India.

President Trump landed in Ahmedabad today and was greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The doodle, which was shared across all social media handles of the company, features PM Modi offering President Trump a slice of bread layered with Amul butter, while the iconic Amul girl stands beside them with a plate of bread and butter in her hand. The Amul girl is in traditional Gujarati attire.

The phrase 'Namaske President Trump' is a play on the word 'maska', which means butter in some parts of the country. The Motera stadium is depicted in the background, where the 'Namaste Trump' event was held.

The doodle was shared with the caption "Hon. President of USA visits Ahmedabad!" After the 'Namaste Trump' event, President Trump is expected to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before leaving for New Delhi. This is the first time President Trump is visiting India after being elected in 2016.

