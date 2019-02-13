PM Modi mocks Rahul in his last Parliamentary speech before polls, says 'no earthquakes during our tenure'

In his last parliamentary address ahead of General Elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his infamous hug and wink in the Lok Sabha last year. "We know the difference between a genuine and forced hug," Modi said.

He mocked Rahul Gandhi for his 2016 remark in which the Congress leader had said that if he was allowed to speak, there would be an earthquake in the house. "We did not see any earthquake in last 5 years. But such is the power of democracy that nothing happened."

Modi highlighted the NDA government's effort in the past 5 years to make India a stronger economy. Wednesday marks the last day of the Budget session and the conclusion of the 16th Lok Sabha ahead of the General Elections.

Talking about various achievements of his government, Modi thanked the speaker Sumitra Mahajan and all members of parliament and expressed confidence that his government will come in power again to complete the plans and projects it had undertaken in the last five years.

Modi also stated that India's self-confidence is at an all time high which he considered to be a positive sign. Emphasising on the tough calls his government had to take while in power, he touched upon the rollout of the GST.

"We made strict laws against black money, curbed corruption. It is this Lok Sabha that passed the GST. The GST process revealed the spirit of cooperation and bipartisanship. We stunned the world with our implementation of Aadhaar. Our Government took many positive steps for uplifting the poor." he said.

Modi said that the Lok Sabha worked to its full potential with 85 per cent outcome as eight out of 17 house sessions had over 100 per cent productivity. He also stated that 203 out of 219 bills were passed in his tenure and the parliament removed 1,400 archaic laws.

He also underscored the work India has done towards curbing global warming. "The world is discussing global warming and India made an effort in the form of the International Solar Alliance to mitigate this menace," he underlined. The Prime Minister ended his speech with confidence that people will repose the same faith in his government as they did in the previous elections.