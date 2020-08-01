PM Modi speech on Smart India Hackathon 2020: Key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the students participating in the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020. During his address, PM Modi said, "I want youngsters like you not to stop doing 3 things: learning, questioning and solving. When you learn, you get the wisdom to question; when you question you get out of the box methods to solve problems; when you do that you grow, our nation grows, planet prospers".

Smart India Hackathon is an initiative that highlights new digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by the country. Smart India Hackathon is a nation-wide competition organised by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). More than 1,000 students are competing for the initiative, this year.

The Smart India Hackathon 2020 began at 9 am, following inauguration by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank). This This is the fourth edition of the Hackathon, which started in 2017. Each winning team across the themes will get Rs 1 lakh.

Here is what PM Modi said during the Hackathon:

1. PM Modi lauds NEP 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi largely hailed National Education Policy 2020 in today's virtual event. PM said the policy was designed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of the 21st century. There was now systematic reform in India's education system; attempt was being made to transform intent and content of education, he added.

"The 21st century is an era of knowledge. This is the time to increase focus on --learning, research, innovation. And, this is exactly what India's National Education Policy, 2020 does," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that "Among the most exciting things about the policy is the emphasis on interdisciplinary study. This concept has been gaining popularity. And, rightly so. One size does not fit all. One subject does not define who you are".

He added, "National Education Policy is big on access to education. Starting from primary education. In Higher Education, the aim is to increase Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035".

2. Hackathon is neither the first nor last problem you solved: "This Hackathon is not the first problem you have tried to solve. Nor is this the last. I want you, and youngsters like you to not stop doing three things: learning, questioning, solving. When you learn, you get the wisdom to question," PM Modi said

3. Learn, Question, Solve: PM Modi also made an appeal to the youth of the country, not to stop three things--learn, question and solve. "Learn so you can question things, question and you will be able to create solutions. When you solve problems and make efforts, with your efforts, you grow and with you, India grows," the PM told the students.

4. Awareness about women's hygiene: PM Modi also spoke about women' s hygiene in India. He said that the awareness of the matter came really late in India. "In the past six years, women are doing efforts towards this. The government is providing affordable biodegradable pads to women, said Modi while talking about a reusable menstrual hygiene product for women.

5. Focus on quality education: "The mission of creating an institute of eminence, initiatives like smart India hackathon, more scholarships for students - all these initiatives are aimed to ensure our education system becomes modern and progressive," PM Modi said on Saturday.Also read: New Education Policy focuses on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers': PM Modi