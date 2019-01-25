National Voters Day 2019: Why you need to participate in country's election process

The 9th National Voters Day is being celebrated today i.e. January 25. It is also the day when the country's Election Commission was founded in 1950. The National Voters Day is celebrated to encourage more and more young people to participate in the country's election process and increase voter enrolment. The Day is organised to spread awareness among the voters and promote informed participation during the elections.

This year, the theme of the National Voters Day was 'No voter to be left behind'. The day was celebrated at over six lakh locations covering approximately ten lakh polling stations across the country. During the National Voters Day, first time voters were invited and asked to collect their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC). Also, on this day, the National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices were awarded to the officers for their outstanding performance while conducting the elections.

The chief guest of the National Voters Day function was President Ram Nath Kovind. The function is organised by the Election Commission in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioners and senior officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Russia and Sri Lanka were also be present at the occasion.

On the occasion of National Voters Day, ECI released 'My Vote Matters', a Quarterly Magazine and the first copy was presented to the President.

The first National Voters Day was celebrated in 2011 under the then Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Quraishi. It was Quraishi who had asked the government to set aside a day to the voters of the country. The proposal was passed by the Cabinet and January 25 was chosen as National Voters Day.

(Edited by Udit Verma)

