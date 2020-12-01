Govt never said entire country will get COVID vaccine: Health Secy

The government never said that it wanted to vaccinate the entire country against coronavirus, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at the daily briefing on the pandemic on Tuesday. His response came in reaction to a question as to how it will take to vaccinate the entire population. Bhushan said it is important that we discuss such scientific issues based on factual information only.

Adding to the response Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that the primary objective of vaccination is to break the COVID-19 transmission chain.

"Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. If we're able to vaccinate critical mass of people and break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population," said Bhargava.