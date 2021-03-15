NIA searches 10 locations in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala; detains 5 suspects with links to Pakistan

National Investigating Agency (NIA) carried out raids across 10 locations in Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala on Monday, March 15 against a group of people said to be linked to the Islamic State (IS).

The searches conducted pertained to a new case registered by the probe agency 48 hours ago. A group of 6-7 individuals were being monitored by intelligence agencies over some time.

This led to the case being filed. Sources told India Today that five people have been apprehended in the ongoing raids by NIA.

Sources added that Pakistan is directly targeting persuadable Muslim youth via social media, recruiting them, rousing them to plan local attacks, and training them online.

