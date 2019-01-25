Nirav Modi's Alibaug mansion being demolished after Bombay HC order

Authorities have started the demolition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's bungalow in Alibag area of Maharashtra. Nirav Modi, along with his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, has been accused of defrauding state-owned Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,700 crore. As per an India Today TV report, the Raigad district collectors' office has started demolishing Nirav Modi's bungalow after receiving the Bombay High Court order against the illegal structure.

The bungalow was part of the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Though the ED had objected to the demolition, the HC gave a go ahead to the Raigad district collector to raze the building.

After receiving the order, the police personnel as well as the administrative staff reached the bungalow located on the Kihim beach in Alibag. According to media reports, this was the same mansion where Nirav Modi used to host lavish parties of high-profile people.