Nirbhaya can finally rest in peace: NCW Chief

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Friday said Nirbhaya can finally rest in peace as she finally got justice, and hoped that the hanging of the four gang rape and murder case convicts will act as a deterrent for others.

Sharma said the case has revealed loopholes in the legal system which the four convicts took advantage of.

"Hopefully Nirbhaya finally will rest at peace as she got justice. Her parent's finally won undeterred fight for justice for their daughter after long legal battle. The four men are finally convicted and hanged this morning of the savage crime caused upon a young medical student," Sharma said in a tweet.

"This case also showed us the loopholes of legal system , which the four convicts took advantage of. Today as we know that finally the convicts got hanged, I hope this will play as deterrent for others, and no such case in future should take this long to deliver justice," she added.

Sharma said, "Asha Devi (Nirbhaya's mother) in all these years and had never lost hope in fight for delivering justice to her daughter. Finally Nirbhaya got justice, it was a long painful wait for the parents and for all of us. The doubts that have been lingering in our minds on justice system got cleared."

