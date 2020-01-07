Nirbhaya case: Mother says death warrant will restore faith of women in law

Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, welcomed the Delhi Court's decision to issue death warrant to the four convicts in the December 2012 gang rape and murder case. She expressed gratitude to the judiciary for the punishment offered to the rapists and said hearing in the cases of rape and murder should be fast tracked.

The order (on death warrant) will restore faith of women in law, Nirbhaya's mother added.

Nirbhaya case LIVE Updates: Court issues death warrant against 4 rapists; to be hanged on January 22

Badrinath, Nirbhaya's father told India Today TV he was happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on January 22. This decision will instil fear in people who commit such crimes. He also said during the process of hearing, he has felt the lack of several amenities in the Indian justice system.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The four convicts in the gang rape-and-murder case have been sentenced to death. Ram Singh, one of the convicts, allegedly killed himself in 2013, while a juvenile, who was among the six accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board.

He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term. The verdict comes during the hearing of a plea seeking the issuance of 'black warrant' against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.