Nirmala Sitharaman's 3rd major presser at 2.30 pm today; likely to make big announcements for real estate sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 2.30 pm today, her third in the past few days. The FM will address the media at 2.30 pm at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, tweeted PIB.

The Finance Minister, after announcing a series of measures regarding the FPIs and the merger of public sector banks, is expected to make several announcements to boost the real estate and export sectors today. Sitharaman will announce sector-specific and broad-based initiatives, reported CNBC.

The Modi government is battling with the ongoing economic slowdown, which has spread from auto, real estate sectors to FMCG to several other allied businesses. On August 23, FM Sitharaman had addressed her first presser, announcing steps like the rollback of super-rich tax, an upfront release of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, measures to revive the auto slowdown, among others.

In her August 30 presser, the FM announced a mega consolidation plan for public sector banks, merging 10 PSBs into four financially sound bigger banks.

India's growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent for the April-June quarter of FY20. The country's exports in August dropped by 6.05 per cent to $26.13 billion compared to the August 2018 mark. The government is hoping the relief measures would stop the downward trend in the Indian economy.