No COVID-19 vaccination for Mumbaikars today due to vaccine shortage: BMC

India's richest civic body-- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that no person above 45 years of age will be inoculated in Mumbai on Monday due to shortage of vaccines and uncertainty over its availability in the coming weeks.





Dear Mumbaikars



A few important reminders



- Vaccination only for 18-44 year olds today



- Only 18-44s who have booked a slot will be administered vaccine



- No walk-ins at centres



- 45 and above due for second dose will be updated about dates eventually



People above 45 years of age who are due to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be informed about the dates soon. Only those between 18-44 years of age who have already booked a slot will get inoculated. Walk-in registrations will not be allowed at centres.

Good evening Mumbai. Please note that there will be NO #vaccination for Mumbaikars 45 & above tomorrow either.



1,004 people belonging to the 18-44 age group were vaccinated in Mumbai on the first day of the inoculation drive.

The BMC is carrying out COVID-19 vaccinations for 18-44 age group at 5 centers-Nair Hospital, BKC Jumbo Facility, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospitals and Rajawadi Hospital. Mumbai has total 136 centers for COVID-19 vaccination-73 private centres, 50 are BMC owned and 13 are state or central government owned.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla has ringed alarm bells with his recent statement. Poonawalla said the vaccine shortage in India could continue through July when vaccine production is expected to reach 100 million a month from the current 60-70 million.

