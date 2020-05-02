No plan to increase office hours of government employees, says Centre

Central government's official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, has denied a report claiming that office hours for central government employees will be increased to 10 hours daily.

As per the fake report, the central government was working on an ordinance to increase work timings for public sector employees from 9 am till 7 pm, along with cancelling their Saturday offs.

The Centre has also denied another news item reported last week that falsely claimed the government was planning to cut allowances like LTA, leave encashment, medical etc of central government employees.

"There is no proposal for any cut in various allowances including LTC, leave encashment during LTC or Leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement, as admissible under the existing orders. These payments will be continued to be paid as per existing norms," the Finance Ministry had said.

Earlier, the central government froze the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hikes for its employees and pensioners till July 2021.

In the meanwhile, the government has made India's virus-contact tracking app Aarogya Setu mandatory for all the employees working in central government.

Coronavirus update: Special train carrying migrants from Nashik reaches Bhopal

India records sharpest jump of 2,293 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total cases cross 37,000-mark

Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2,293 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest jump after lockdown extension