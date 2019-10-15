Amartya Sen congratulates Abhijit Banerjee on Nobel Prize win
Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee who recieved the Nobel Prize 2019 is the second person of Indian origin to have won the prestigious award in Economics. The first one was Amartya Sen who won the coveted prize in the year 1998 for his contribution to welfare economics.
Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen Monday said he was "very very happy and delighted" that Abhijit Banerjee jointly won this years' Nobel Prize for Economics.
Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen Monday said he was "very very happy and delighted" that Abhijit Banerjee jointly won this years' Nobel Prize for Economics.
Indian-American economist Banerjee who recieved the Nobel Prize 2019 is the second person of Indian origin to have won the prestigious award in Economics. The first one was Amartya Sen who won the coveted prize in the year 1998 for his contribution to welfare economics.
Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
86-year-old Sen currently serves as professor of economics and philosophy at Harvard University, from where Banerjee received his PhD in 1988. Both of them had been students of the famed Presidency College, now university, in the city during their undergraduate years.