Noida buyers launch 'No Home, No Vote' drive, pledge to opt for NOTA in Lok Sabha Elections

Irked over the continuous delay in getting the possession of flats, a section of homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida have decided to go for NOTA instead of any candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections slated to begin next month.

Voters can press None of the Above (NOTA) button in electronic voting machines to express their disapproval of the candidates in a vote list.

The registered umbrella body of Noida Extension Flat Owners and Members Association (NEFOMA) has launched the 'No Home, No Vote' drive to manifest their displeasure with their elected representatives, state and central governments, the body told PTI.

Noida and Greater Noida are part of the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency which constitute over 22.5 lakh votes. Out of over five lakh new electorate who has enrolled since 2014, a major chunk comprises flat buyers, according to the district administration.

"The flat buyers in Greater Noida west have not got the flats even after the assurance from the prime minister. (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted three ministerial committees but those also did not help. Hence our association has started today the 'No Home, No Vote' drive from Rudra Projects in Greater Noida," NEFOMA president Annu Khan said in a statement.

"Buyers say there is no difference between the previous governments and the present government. No leader comes to the support of the flat buyers hence the flat buyers have decided they will vote for NOTA." Khan further stated.

He also complained that the concerns of flat buyers have been lingering for around 10 years now. The buyers have from time to time taken up their grievances with the successive governments (Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and now the BJP) but none of them helped.

"For years, the elected representatives have not come to resolve the flat buyers' problems and are now campaigning in residential societies just before the polls," he alleged.

Khan also affirmed that the NEFOMA which was founded in 2010 has a network of 20,000 to 25,000 flat buyers and indirectly links around a lakh people in Noida, Greater Noida and adjoining Ghaziabad. He said that the body has linked aggrieved flat buyers of major projects like Unitech, Amrapali, Jaypee and around 50 smaller ones across Delhi-NCR.

"We are reaching out to our network via different Facebook and WhatsApp groups that we have for various building projects for this campaign," he told told the news agency.

Voting for the Lok Sabha seats is due on April 11 in Noida and Greater Noida marking the first leg of the seven-phased elections.