Number of Indian students to get Canadian study permit increases 30% to 1.39 lakh in 2019

The number of Indian students to be granted study permit by Canada is on a rise. For the second consecutive year, the number of study permits to be issued to Indian students exceeded 1 lakh. The number of Indian students to bag study permits increased by 30.3 per cent to 1.39 lakh from the previous year's figure of 1.07 lakh. The figure reflects an increase of 68.3 per cent over two years. In 2017, 82,990 study permits were granted to Indian students.

In 2019, Canada approved over 4 lakh study permits, out of which 1.39 lakh - amounting to 34.5 per cent - were issued to Indian students. In 2018, Canada had issued a total of 3.55 lakh permits, which signifies an increase of 13.8 per cent in permits issued in 2019, mentioned in a report in The Times of India.

The highest number of student permits was bagged by Indian students, followed by Chinese students who bagged 21 per cent of the overall permits. While the number of Chinese students to bag Canadian study visas declined over three years, the inflow of students from India is on a rise, as mentioned in the report. In 2019, the number of Chinese students to be granted study permits was 84,710, less than the previous year's 85,165.

Multiple factors have added up to this surge in the inflow of Indian students. One of the primary factors is uncertainties relating to optional training programs (OPT) for international students in the US as well as the issue of H-1B visa after the completion of studies in the US.

Canadian permits allow students to work part-time and fund their studies. They also offer a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) for a maximum of up to three years. Moreover, the education in Canada as well as work experience also add up to the points required for the Express Entry route for permanent residency.

Canadian study permits are not visas but a document required for international students to study at a designated educational institution. The document is valid for the entire duration of the course plus another 90 days to enable the students to leave Canada or to apply for an extension.

