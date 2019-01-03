October sees steepest fall in requests for mobile number portability in 5 years

With 3.22 million requests by the subscribers for mobile number portability (MNP), the month of October 2018 saw the steepest decline of around 67 per cent year-on-year, in the past 60 months.

This takes the cumulative MNP requests increasing from 400.76 million at the end of September 2018 to 403.97 million at the end of October 2018, since implementation of MNP. This too translated into the lowest month-on-month growth of a meagre 0.8 per cent in the past five years.

The portability request has been declining (year-on-year) since the month of May 2018. It registered a single digit fall of 8.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent in the months of September and August and a double-digit decline in rest of the three months. However, on a month-on-month basis, requests in October declined nearly 37 per cent compared to a growth of 6.7 per cent in the September.

Out of total 3.22 million requests received in October, 1.49 million requests were received from Zone-I and 1.73 million requests were received from Zone-II.

In MNP Zone-I (Northern and Western India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Rajasthan (about 32.83 million) followed by Maharashtra (about 28.56 million) service area. In MNP Zone-II (Southern and Eastern India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Karnataka (about 38.33 million) followed by Andhra Pradesh (about 34.35 million).

Intra-service area mobile number portability was implemented first in Haryana service area w.e.f. November 25, 2010 and in the rest of the country from January 20, 2011. Inter-service area MNP has been implemented in the country from July 03, 2015. Now, the wireless telephone subscribers can retain their mobile numbers when they relocate from one service area to another.

