Odisha declares coronavirus as state 'disaster'; shuts schools, colleges, gyms

Odisha government, on Friday, declared coronavirus a 'disaster' under the provision of Disaster Management Act, 2005. The state cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 200 crore to combat the coronavirus. The decision has been taken in order to empower public officials to deal with the situation.

"The State Cabinet met this morning and declared COVID19 as a 'disaster' for the state under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 to adequately empower our public officials to combat the spread of COVID-19," CM Naveen Patnaik said.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 46 people quarantined in Karnataka where virus claimed the life of 76-year-old man

Naveen Patnaik's government has also closed schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools till March 31. Besides, non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, conferences will not be allowed. Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions, parties will be regulated by local authorities.

According to latest report by Union Ministry of Health, 75 people in India have been infected with coronavirus in India so far. Odisha has not reported any confirmed coronavirus case till now.

Also read: SEBI calms nerves after market crash, assures risk management