One year of Modi 2.0: 'Full of accomplishments,' says JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that the one year of the Modi government's second term had been a year of accomplishments, and unimaginable challenges that it faced with bold and timely decisions. Nadda underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and took bold and timely decisions by involving people to combat the deadly infection.

"While many big, powerful countries found themselves helpless against COVID-19, situation is under control in India," Nadda said at a press conference here on the first anniversary of the Modi government's second term. Hailing the Centre's decision of the lockdown as timely, the BJP leader said the move helped in checking the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Citing the Citizenship Amendment (Act) scrapping of Article 370, strengthening of anti-terror laws, bank mergers among the key successes, Nadda said these bold decisions helped in strengthening the country and realising the objective of 'one nation, one constitution'. Nadda said the Congress worked for long to delay decision on the Ayodhya case, adding that a grand Ram temple would to be built now as the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had formed a trust to construct the temple.

He announced that the party will held digital rallies across the country to mark the first anniversary of 'Modi govt 2.0'.

