Opposition leaders to move SC challenging Center's decision to hold JEE-NEET exams

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with seven chief ministers to discuss NEET, JEE exam issue, coronavirus situation in the country, GST among others.

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Chhattishgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel, and Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy.

All seven chief ministers will move a petition before Supreme Court challenging Center's decision to hold JEE-NEET exams during COVID pandemic.

West Bengal CM Banerjee added that, "States can jointly appeal against Supreme Court order on holding JEE/NEET examinations if the Centre decides not to do holding JEE/NEET examinations if the Centre decides not to do so".

Banerjee said that students were not mentally prepared to take the examination in the middle of a pandemic. "Rail is not working properly, there are problems in aviation...under this lockdown protocoI I do not know how they will sit for this exam," she said.

Yesterday, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time seeking his intervention to postpone NEET and JEE examination which are going to be held in September this year.

In the virtual meet, CM Thackeray cited reportof US schools and questioned, "About 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?".