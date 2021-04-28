Over 35 lakh people register for COVID-19 vaccination within 1 hour

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine for everyone above the age of 18 years began at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, with over 35 lakh people registering within an hour of commencement.

Many users experienced difficulties in registering on CoWin portal for the vaccine, with many complaining of delay in getting one-time password (OTP) delays and server crash. However, the government, through Twitter handle of Aarogya Setu app, said over 35 lakh people had registered in the first hour

More than 35 lakhs people registered in the first hour after launch of 18 plus registration on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX. Appointments for 18-44 will be available when State Govts and Private Vaccination Centers schedule sessions. - Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

In an interview to news agency ANI, National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma said the system is ready and geared up for large number of registrations. "We had a test registration of about 5 million people in a day on the registration platform. Maybe the number will be double that after registrations are open. We are ready for it," Sharma said.

Explaining why people were not able to get appointment despite registering for those below 45 years, Sharma said the availability of slots is dependent on states and private hospitals. Users will be able to book appointments only when states and private hospitals come on board with details of their vaccination centres and vaccine prices.

"Some states and hospitals may come on board on May 1 or later, therefore, the visibility into the bookings/vacancy available for vaccination will be available when states, hospitals come on board," he said.

"We will continue to announce as and when states come on board. We will provide information in public. The advice to people is that you log in and get an appointment only when you see vacancies available," he added.

Sharma said users will be able to see on platform the prices of vaccines available in different hospitals and facilities. "The app will display the prices given by different entities. The platform will display which hospital is offering which vaccine and at what price. For private facilities, the type and price of the vaccines will be visible," he added.

People above the age of 45 will continue to receive the vaccine free of cost, he said.

(Edited by Mohammad Haris Beg)

