Oyo, Airbnb, EaseMyTrip, Yatra join hands; form industry body for tourism sector

Hospitality and travel companies Oyo, Airbnb, EaseMyTrip and Yatra have joined hands to launch a new industry body for tourism sector -- Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT).

The association was launched virtually on Wednesday in presence of Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

The tourism body aims to promote small companies and travel and hospitality technology enterprises. It will promote domestic tourism, help it in digital transformation, act as a thought leader and run training programmes.

Every member will be able to access all CHATT resources and benefits, including participation in year-round programmes, signature business events, access to the travel-tech ecosystem, including the experts and regional leads among others, said the industry body in a release.

Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb - India, Southeast Asia, EaseMyTrip co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti, Oyo India and Southeast Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor, Yatra co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi are amongst the members of CHATT.

Patel called CHATT's formation a landmark decision to boost country's domestic tourism and support small hotel partners, homeowners and agents.

