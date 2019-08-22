P. Chidambaram arrested: Modi govt wants to silence its most vocal critic, says son Karti

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram Thursday alleged that Modi-led NDA government wants to silence his father as he is its biggest and most vocal critic in the opposition. "Government is using a non-case as a political tool to harass the most vehement critic of the Govt, this is being done to silence him," Karti told reporters at his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi. He reached Delhi Thursday morning.

He also said that Chidambaram's arrest was a deliberate attempt by the government to tarnish the Congress party's image. "This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest," he stated.

Refuting the CBI and ED charges against his father in the CBI and ED chargesarticulated, "This has absolutely no legal basis. It's a completely trumped up charge."

He added that the said events leading to the case apparently happened in the year 2008 after which the FIR was filed by the CBI in 2017. "Post that, I have been summoned 20 times. I have been raided four times. I was also in CBI's custody for 11 days. They still dont have a case," Karti said. "We are being targetted," Karti affirmed.

Karti also denied knowing Indrani and Peter Mukerjea adding that he had no connection with the couple or their company INX Media Pvt Ltd. "I have never met Peter Mukerjea. I have never met Indrani Mukerjea in my life, the only time I've seen Indrani was when CBI took me to confront her. Other than that, I have never met them," he said.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday and will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday.

