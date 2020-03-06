Chidambaram gives fiery response to Sitharaman blaming UPA for YES Bank debacle

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has criticised present Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for blaming the UPA government for the YES Bank debacle.

In a series of tweets, he criticised the BJP government for not taking enough initiatives to regulate financial institutions.

He also said that the incumbent government did nothing to stop the crisis that started in 2017.

"It is obvious that the crisis has been in the making since 2017 and the government did practically nothing except "talk to the RBI"," Chidamabram tweeted. "As expected, the FM has indirectly blamed the UPA for the near collapse of YES Bank contrary to her own claim that the crisis started in 2017."





Chidambaram sought explanations as to how YES Bank's loan book jumped from Rs 55,633 crore on FY2014 to Rs 2,41,999 crore in FY2019.

"FM was focused on what happened during the UPA. What happened was UPA did not allow any bank to reach a state of collapse. Under UPA, weak banks were merged with other banks well in time to avoid a crisis."

Chidambaram also pointed out that the BJP government was itself trying to merge 'weak public sector banks with stronger public sector banks' to save the financial sector.

What is the government doing today? Is the government not merging weak public sector banks with stronger public sector banks?



In earlier tweets today, Chidambaram had questioned the State Bank of India's decision to explore investment opportunities in YES Bank. "SBI should take over the loan book of YES Bank for one rupee, recover the loans, and simultaneously assure the depositors that their money will be safe and will be returned," he said.

Sitharaman during a press conference today said that RBI had noticed governance issues and weak regulatory compliance at the bank, along with wrong asset classification and risky credit decision.

The RBI on Thursday had put YES Bank under a moratorium due to the huge losses the bank was facing. It took over YES Bank's board for the next 30 days and put a Rs 50,000 cap on cash withdrawals.

