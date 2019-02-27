Business Today

Pak troops shell Indian posts in Uri

Pak troops shell Indian posts in Uri Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: February 27, 2019  | 13:30 IST
Pak troops shell Indian posts in Uri
Pakistani Army fired mortar shells towards Indian posts in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said.

Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The shelling comes a day after the IAF carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps inside the neighbouring country.

Pakistani Army fired mortar shells towards Indian posts in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said.

He said there were no reports of any casualties so far.

The official said the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani action in an equal measure.

The exchange of fire across the LoC in Uri sector was going in when reports last came in, he added.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: shelling | Jaish-e-Mohammad | terror camps | Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir | Pakistani Army | Indian Army | exchange of fire | India | Pakistan
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close