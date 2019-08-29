Pakistan PM Imran Khan's office faces power cut over non-payment of electricity bills

The effects of Pakistan's crumbling economy have now been visible in Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan's office too, with the Islamabad Electric Supply Company issuing a notice to the secretariat over non-payment of bills for the past several months.

The Imran Khan's secretariat owes electricity bills worth 41 lakh Pakistani rupees to the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESC), say Pak media reports. The IESC has said that the secretariat has not paid its electricity bills for the past several months, reported IANS.

Power cuts, especially during summers, have worsened in Pakistan in recent years. These regular power cuts usually lead to the suspension of work at factories and offices, thereby affecting the overall business activity.

Imran Khan's ruling party, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf, had won the last parliamentary election in 2013, vowing to end power outages before the next elections. Power cuts and scheduled outages, known as load shedding, in urban areas, however, have been reduced from about 12 hours a day previously to only occasional outages now, reported Reuters.

Pakistan's economy is on a downward spiral for the past couple of years. From the country's massive debts, rampant corruption to unemployment, inflation and widening fiscal deficit -- there seems to be a little hope for the Islamic country's shaky economy.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

