PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here's how to do it before March 31 deadline

Have you linked your PAN to Aadhar card? If not, you only have two days left to do so. You can get your PAN linked to your Aadhar number on or before March 31, 2019. As per the Income Tax Department, PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory in order to file Income Tax returns for the assessment year 2019-20.

If not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, there is a chance that the PAN, or Permanent Account Number, will be deactivated. However, experts are divided on this issue. So far, there is no clarity on what will exactly happen to a taxpayer's PAN card if he or she fails to link it with Aadhaar before the deadline.

The I-T department has extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking several times. The previous deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar was June 30, 2018, but it was later extended until March 31, 2019. The Supreme Court has also upheld the validity of Section 139AA, making Aadhaar-PAN link necessary for filing I-T returns.

The I-T Department had posted a reminder tweet about the deadline on March 20.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN online

Log on to the official websites of Income Tax Department, NSDL or UTIITSL

Go to 'Linking Aadhaar'. Another window should open, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card

Confirm information such as name, date of birth and gender with the details on your Aadhaar card

Submit Aadhaar card number and enter the captcha code

Click on the 'Link Aadhaar'

A success message should show once the linking process is completed

How to link Aadhaar with PAN via SMS