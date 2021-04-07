Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Don't run away from subjects you find difficult, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told students that one cannot be good at everything, but advised them to not run away from studying the subjects which they find difficult.

Interacting with students virtually during the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, Modi told students that he believes in reading and solving tough topics first, when the mind is fresh, and then moving on to easy topics.

Citing his own example as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of the country, Modi said he likes taking up tough issues in the morning, and it helps him in quickly understanding those issues.

Successful people are not experts in all subjects, but they have a very good understanding of one subject, the Prime Minister said and urged students to not run away from tough subjects.

He said exams are just a small stop in life's journey and not the last chance, and asked students to take exams as an opportunity to prepare themselves for the long life ahead without feeling any pressure.

He asked students to utilise their free time to increase their curiosity and creativity. Modi said the world is changing quickly and this will provide a lot of opportunities. He asked students to skill themselves and take advantage of these opportunities.

Sharing the formula to sharpen memory, Modi asked students to 'involve, internalise, associate and visualise'. He also spoke about government's 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India programme, and urged students to make 'Vocal for Local' their life mantra.

