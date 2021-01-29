Parliamentary panel directs FCU to recover pending dues worth Rs 105.40 crore from 3 PSUs

A Parliamentary panel on Friday directed state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) to make efforts to recover its pending dues worth Rs 105.40 crore from three public sector undertakings -- MMTC, STC and PEC. Dues amounting to Rs 92.18 crore from MMTC, Rs 6.64 crore from State Trading Corporation of India (STC) and Rs 6.65 crore from PEC Ltd are pending despite regular persuasion, it said.

The dues relate to export of wheat during 2012 to 2014.

"FCI might be losing huge interest on it," the Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said in a report placed in Lok Sabha.

The committee said, "all out efforts be made to recover or settle the pending dues of Rs 105.40 crore from the concerned central public state undertakings (CPSUs) that have been pending since the last 6-8 years."

FCI has informed the committee that the matter regarding settlement of claim of MMTC has been referred to the Food Ministry, while the matter of STC and PEC is being pursued, the report added.

