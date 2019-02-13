PM Modi mocks Rahul in his last Parliamentary speech, says 'no earthquakes during our tenure'

In his last parliamentary address ahead of General elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scoffed at Congress President Rahul for his infamous hug and wink to him. "We know the difference between a genuine and forced hug." He said.

Lauding his government's work, Modi highlighted the work NDA government has done in the past 5 years towards making India a better democracy and economy.

Wednesday marks the last day of the Budget session and the conclusion of the 16th Lok Sabha ahead of the General elections.

Here are the highlights of Modi's last Lok Sabha speech:-