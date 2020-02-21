Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1,00,000 drivers

Paytm Payments Bank said that it has tied up with ride hailing companies including Ola and Uber to issue FASTags. Through this partnership, some 1,00,000 drivers will be able to buy FASTags all over India. In order to facilitate the issuing of Paytm FASTags, the online payment company has set up around 12 camps at Uber Green Zones across all major cities. According to an Economic Times report, these cities include Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Kerala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

In an attempt to speed up the adoption of online toll payments in India, Paytm Payments Bank is working with Ola at Bangalore airport and other local places including Indira Nagar, Devanahalli, and Electronic City transport hubs. This campaign to facilitate distribution of FASTags among drivers comes right after the renewal of Paytm's exclusive payment partnership with Uber. Paytm has been heavy on the sale of FASTags since January.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). FASTags have been made mandatory on all national highways across the country since December 15,2019. It is a reloadable tag that is fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle. For automatic deduction of toll fees at toll plazas, FASTag makes use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology. The central government has rolled out this scheme across almost 527 national highways throughout the country.

