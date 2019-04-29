HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 result 2019: Pass percentage touches 60.79%; here's how you can check result

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared class 10th HP Board results on April 29 (today). Atharv Thakur has topped the HPBOSE 10th board examination with 98.71 per cent. Other top three achievers are Paras (98.57 per cent), Dhruv Sharna (98.57 per cent) and Ridhi Sharma (98.57 per cent).

This year, 60.79 per cent students have successfully passed the HP Class 10th board examination in the state. As per the official data, 1.11 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 board examination in the state. Out of the total number of candidates, only 67,319 have cleared the exam this year. Students can check their result on the office website of the board, hpbose.org.

Follow the following steps in order to check the result:

1) Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh board at hpbose.org.

2)Click on the available result link.

3)Enter your name and roll number.

4) Click on 'search result'.

5) The result will be dispalyed on screen.

6) Download the result and keep a print out of it.

Students can also check their results via SMS. Students need to send the following SMS to 56263:

SMS - HP<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Example: HP10 123456 - Send it to 56263

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came into existence in 1969. At present, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the same.