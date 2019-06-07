People shooting videos, taking selfies at accident sites to be booked in Noida

In an attempt to save lives of accident victims, Noida police have decided to book onlookers who shoot videos and take selfies instead of helping the injured. This decision has come, reportedly, because the police have observed an increase in this trend fuelled by public apathy. This decision is also likely to keep in check traffic movement at the accident site that usually makes it difficult for ambulance and emergency services personnel to navigate swiftly.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, there has been a rise in accident cases from January 2019 to May 2019. Noida police have recorded 481 accidents in that period, of which 220 people have been reported dead and 393 injured.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Anil Kumar Jha said that Supreme Court's guidelines mandate that people rush the injured to a hospital for first aid in case of an accident. He told the daily that they have observed that instead of helping the injured, passersby stop to take selfies and shoot videos. "This shows an inhuman face of our society and this also obstructs routine traffic movement," Jha added.

Jha further added that the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway are equipped with CCTV cameras. He said that they monitor the CCTV cameras and swiftly respond to any emergency situation. There is at least one grievous accident in a day, he added. He further mentioned that passersby park their cars in a haphazard manner to shoot videos which obstructs traffic movement, resulting in the delay of the arrival of ambulance on the scene.

According to the Superintendent, violators will be charged under sections 122 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Section 122 says that no person shall park or abandon a vehicle at any public place in a manner that can cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience. Section 177 states that whoever contravenes any provision of the Act shall be punishable for the first offence along with fine of up to Rs 100, and for any subsequent offence with fine of up to Rs 300.

An official order on this is, however, still awaited.

Also read: No helmet? You won't get fuel at Noida pumps from June 1

Also read: Two metro lines to connect Noida, Jewar airport; project expected to be completed by 2022-23