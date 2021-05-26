PFRDA's assets under management cross Rs 6 lakh crore

The assets under management (AUM) of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have crossed the Rs 6-lakh crore mark, the government said on Wednesday, adding that the AUM growth of last Rs 1 lakh crore was achieved in just 7 months.

The AUM comprises of assets under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

"As on May 21, 2021, the total number of subscribers under NPS and Atal Pension Yojana has crossed 4.28 crore and AUM has grown to Rs 6,03,667.02 crore," a release by the Finance Ministry said.

PFRDA is the statutory authority established by an enactment of the Parliament to regulate, promote and ensure orderly growth of NPS and pension schemes to which this Act applies.

NPS was initially notified for central government employees with effect from January 1, 2004, and subsequently adopted by almost all state governments for its employees. The scheme was extended to all Indian citizens on a voluntary basis and to corporates for its employees.

NPS has 74.10 lakh government employees and 28.37 lakh individuals from the non-government sector among its subscribers. It had 8,791 corporate enrolments with 11.53 lakh subscribers as of May 21, 2021.

"The achievement shows the faith subscribers have in NPS and PFRDA. A growing realisation during this pandemic is the priority accorded by individuals to retirement planning, for preserving their financial well being," the release quoted PFRDA Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay as saying on AUM crossing the Rs 6-trillion mark.

Atal Pension Yojana, the flagship social security scheme of the Indian government, was launched on May 9, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an objective of delivering old age income security, particularly to the workers in the unorganised sector.

