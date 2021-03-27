PM invites 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India, announces scholarships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India to connect with the country's start-up and innovation eco-system and meet its venture capitalists and announced 'Swarna Jayanti' scholarships to mark 50 years of Indo-Bangla ties.

Addressing Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day anniversary at the National Parade Square, Modi said: "It is a happy coincidence that the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's liberation and the milestone of the 75th year of India's independence have arrived together.

"For both of our countries, in the 21st Century, our journey over the next 25 years, will be very important. We have a common heritage, we have common development also. We have common goals, and we have common challenges too," he said.

Modi said the 50 Bangaldeshi entrepreneurs could learn from their Indian counterparts and Indian businessmen could also learn from their Bangladeshi counterparts.

Modi, who arrived in Dhaka this morning on a two-day visit, said both the countries have the power of democracy and a clear vision for moving forward.

"To strengthen India-Bangladesh relations, there is an equal need to better connect the youth of the two countries. On the occasion of 50 years of India-Bangladesh relations, I would like to invite 50 entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to India," Modi said.

"Come to India, meet venture capitalists, connect with our start-up and innovation ecosystem. We will also learn from them, they will also get an opportunity to learn," he said.

"Along with this, I am also announcing Subarno Jayanti scholarships for the youth of Bangladesh," he said.

Modi said the two nations share similar possibilities in the area of trade and development.

"I am pleased that under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's able leadership, Bangladesh is showing its dynamism to the world," Modi said.

