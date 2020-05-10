Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi-CMs video meet on Monday; lockdown 4.0 or phased exit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another meeting with the chief ministers (CMs) of all states on Monday. This will be 5th such virtual meeting between the Prime Minister and the state CMs where he will discuss the lockdown exit plan ending on May 17.

"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The meeting will begin at 3 pm in which PM Modi will discuss and deliberate the post-lockdown scenario.

Earlier on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a virtual meeting with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of all states and union territories ahead of Sunday's meet between PM Modi and state CMs.

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 62,939 on Sunday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 41,472 active cases and 2,109 deaths.

