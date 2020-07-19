PM Modi crosses 60 million followers on Twitter; most followed Indian on the site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his reach on social media. He is very active on Twitter. PM Modi is one of the most followed political personalities on the micro-blogging site. To add another feather in his cap, PM Modi has crossed 60 million Twitter followers, becoming the most followed Indian on Twitter

PM Modi had joined Twitter in 2009 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. His follower count shot up when he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

PM Modi is the third most followed politician on Twitter after Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Barack Obama, the former President of the United States has over 120 million followers on Twitter making him the most followed man on Twitter. Following him is his successor 45th President of the US Donald Trump who has 83 million followers.

Unlike Facebook and Instagram who have more than a billion users, Twitter only has 330 million active users making it harder to gain traction on the micro-blogging site as compared to its contemporaries. Politicians have been using the site since it was launched. Making policy announcements through Twitter has become commonplace in this digital age. Twitter is considered by many to have played a vital role in the 2016 US Presidential elections as well as 2019 Indian general elections.

Twitter was founded in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. Initially, it used to only allow text tweets with 140 characters but as years have gone by it has changed its policies. It now allows tweets with 280 characters and also allows 140-second videos and audio clips.

