PM Modi holds talks with his Australian and Vietnamese counterparts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate bilateral meetings with his Australian and Vietnamese counterparts during which key bilateral and regional issues were discussed, officials said.

Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Vietnam's premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and several other world leaders are in Bangkok to attend meetings related to the ASEAN summit, the East Asia summit and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit.

In his meeting with Phuc, the prime minister discussed ways to further bolster bilateral strategic cooperation between India and Vietnam.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Modi also conveyed best wishes to Phuc on Vietnam assuming the chair of ASEAN for next year.

"A bond of friendship as old as it is strong. PM @narendramodi had a warm meeting with #Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Conveyed best wishes on Vietnam assuming the Chair of ASEAN next year. Also reviewed steps to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership," Kumar tweeted.

