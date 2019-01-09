PM Modi inaugurates 4-laned highway in Solapur: All you need to know

Giving a boost to road transport connectivity in Maharashtra ahead of state assembly elections due later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the four-laned section of Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway, which will improve the city's connectivity with state's Marathwada region. He had laid the foundation for this project in 2014.

This 58-kilometer stretch of the four-laned section of NH-211 (new NH-52) is part of a larger project for four-laning of 98.717 km section of Solapur - Yedashi highway at a cost of Rs 972.50 crore.

"The project includes construction of two major and 17 minor bridges, four vehicular and ten pedestrian underpasses, besides one 3.4 km bypass at Tuljapur that will help decongest the city," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

As on March 31, 2014, the total length of national highways in the country was only 91,287 km which has been increased to about 1,31,326 km at present. Adding to it, about 53,031 km of state roads has been declared as new National Highway (NH), as part of the centre's plan to enhance the length of NHs in the country to two lakh kilometres, the Ministry said.

Through the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, the government is focussing on improving the efficiency of road traffic movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps, it added.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the housing project under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The government plans to build around 30,000 houses for the poor people at an estimated cost of Rs 1,811.33 crore, out of which total Rs 750 crore will be provided by Central and State Government as assistance. It will benefit the homeless poor like rag pickers, rickshaw pullers, textile and beedi workers.

Under the government's Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister inaugurated an underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants in Solapur. This is likely to increase the sewer coverage of the town and improve sanitation in the city.

In keeping with his vision of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), PM Modi also laid foundation stone of the combined project of improvement in water supply and sewerage system, as part of area-based development in Solapur smart city. The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs 244 crore under Smart City Mission.

Addressing a gathering at Solapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is his government's endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities.

Referring to the passage of The Constitution Bill in the Lok Sabha, Modi described it as a landmark moment in the nation's history. He said, it sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar