PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Friday to social reformer Mahatma Ayyankali, saying his work towards social reforms and empowering the downtrodden will always inspire.

"India remains indebted to greats like Mahatma Ayyankali. His work towards social reform and empowering the downtrodden will always inspire. Remembering him on his Jayanti. A few years ago, had attended a programme to mark his Jayanti. Here is my speech..., " he said in a tweet.

The prime minister posted a link to the speech he had delivered at an event in 2014 to commemorate Mahatma Ayyankali.

The social reformer was born on August 28, 1863 in present day Kerala.

