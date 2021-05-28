Business Today
Loading...

PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views

twitter-logoPTI | May 28, 2021 | Updated 09:43 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Modi tweeted.


Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially to parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: PM Modi | Veer Savarkar | Veer Savarkar birth anniversary | PM Modi Veer Savarkar tribute
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close