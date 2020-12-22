PM Modi to address Aligharh Muslim University students at AMU's centennial celebrations today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students and faculty of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday, December 22, on the occasion of the institution's centenary celebrations. PM Modi, who will be the chief guest at the virtual centennial celebrations, will address them via videoconferencing to mark the occasion.

AMU, which was set up in 1920, completed 100 years on Tuesday. This is the first time in over five decades that a prime minister will attend an AMU event.

PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp at the virtual celebrations as well as address the e-event at 11 am.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also join the event via videoconferencing. Extending gratitude to PM Modi, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful to the prime minister for accepting the invitation to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

The last time a PM attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. Before him, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited AMU four times.

He visited the university for the first time in 1948, when an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.

