PM Modi to address nation on 'Mann ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, February 28, at 11 am. This will be the 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat 2.0 and 2021's second address by PM Modi.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," he tweeted on Saturday. PM Modi had on February 15 invited citizens to share their inspiring stories in the field of culture, art, and tourism.

"Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism, and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted along with a link for the people to share their ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Also Read: PM Modi to host 2021's first Mann Ki Baat at 11am

He also shared a toll-free number for people to record their messages in either English or Hindi.

In the last Mann Ki Baat address in January, PM Modi had urged the countrymen to write about freedom fighters as well as stories of their struggle in order to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day this year.

The prime minister also talked about India's vaccination drive, farmers' protest, and other issues. 'Mann Ki Baat' is PM Modi's monthly radio programme to the country and is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.