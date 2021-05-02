COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi to hold meet with experts today; to review oxygen, medicine availability

Prime Minister Narendra will hold a meeting with experts on Sunday, May 2, to assess the situation of oxygen and medicine availability as India reels under a raging second wave of COVID-19.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Delhi High Court instructing the Centre to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen share to the national capital on Saturday, May 1, or face contempt.

The direction came following the Delhi HC taking note of eight deaths at Batra Hospital in the national capital due to lack of oxygen supply.

"Much water has gone above head. Now we mean business. Enough is enough," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asserted while declining the Centre's request to defer the order till Monday or for half-an-hour.

"Do you mean we will shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?" the bench asked when the Centre's counsel said the oxygen crisis is before the Supreme Court also which will make its order public on Saturday.

The bench said the Centre has made an allocation of 490 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi and "you fulfil it".