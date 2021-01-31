PM Modi to host 2021's first Mann Ki Baat at 11am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. The 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme will come a day before the Union Budget is scheduled to be presented. It also comes amid fierce protests by farmers against the new farm laws. The tractor rally that took place on Republic Day turned into a violent one, leading to clashes between farmers and police, and killing one protester.

The Prime Minister on Friday said that the offer to farmers still stands and that the government is just a phone call away. "The government's proposal still stands. Please convey this to your supporters. The resolution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," Modi had said at an all party-meeting. He added that the government is just a phone call away.

"Tune in tomorrow, January 31 at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

In the previous episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that the demand for India-made products was increasing across the country, with a resounding support for the 'vocal for local' initiative. He urged industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class.

"Due to coronavirus, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learned new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance. This is the opportune moment to work with the ethos of 'Zero Effect, Zero Defect'; I urge manufacturers and industry leaders of the country - it is time to ensure that our products meet global standards," he said.

