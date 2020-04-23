PM Narendra Modi is once again Worlds Most Popular Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained the title of the World's Most Popular Leader on Facebook, says a report. PM Modi has over 44.7 million likes on his Facebook page and 13.7 million likes on the Office of Prime Minster page. USA President Donald Trump was ranked second with 26 million likes, while Jordanian Queen Rania was placed third, according to a study.

For the first time in four years, Twiplomacy series by Burson Cohn & Wolfe used the real reach of posts rather than comparing the number of followers. Real reach is the number of users who get to see the posts when someone posts something online.

Chief Innovation Officer, Chad Latz, said, "The significant increase in followers of world leaders on Facebook is a logical result of two primary drivers, populations seeking definitive answers on the coronavirus issues and their country's definitive policy on managing the pandemic, but also the fact that studies are showing that time online generally has increased in some cases up to 36% and on Facebook more than 20%."

The report this year was published after analysing 721 Facebook pages of heads of state and government and foreign ministers, 29 more than in the 2019 study, using aggregate data from Facebook's CrowdTangle tool.

While PM Modi dominates in the number of real users, Trump takes the top spot for the maximum amount of interactions with 309 million comments, likes and shares on his page over the last year. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is second with 205 million interactions, while PM Modi is third with 84 million interactions.