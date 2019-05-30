PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The renowned figures from the fields of politics, art, culture and business have gathered in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Mod and his new Council of Ministers. Business tycoons, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, and ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, are present to witness the beginning of a new chapter of Indian democracy.

Mukesh Ambani, along with wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani, have arrived to attend the swearing in ceremony. Since his time as the Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi has been very close to the Ambani family. The Ambani's too have been vocal supporters of Modi and his policies.

Gautam Adani, Chairman and founder of Adani Group, has also reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Adani, like the Ambanis, has also been close to Modi.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is also present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be a part of the oath taking ceremony.

As many as 8,000 guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Bollywood starts Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Rajanikanth have already reached the venue of PM Modi's oath taking ceremony. Renowned playback singer Asha Bhonsle is also among the audience.

All the chief ministers, including newly-elected Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, JD(S) leader and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, are present for swearing-in ceremony. However, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Singh Bhaghel have expressed inability to attend the event.

The swearing-in ceremony will be go on for about 90 minutes and after that dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the Prime Minister.