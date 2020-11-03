PM Narendra Modi to chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable on Nov 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday chair a Virtual Global Investor Roundtable. The platform provides an opportunity to the leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage with senior policy makers on further accelerating the growth of international investments in the country.

The Ministry of Finance and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund are organising the roundtable, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the government of India and financial market regulators, the statement said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total assets under management of about USD 6 trillion, the PMO said.

These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

The event will witness participation of key decision makers of these funds, i.e., the CEOs and CIOs, the statement said.

